Pakistan experiences searing weather, Mercuruy touches 50 Celsius

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan experiencing searing summer as the mercury touches 50 degree Celsius in Dadu district of Sindh, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report on Wednesday.

It is to be mentioned here that maximum 51 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Jacobabad during past 24 hours, while Mercury had touched 50 degree Celsius at Dadu, Larkana and Sibi districts.

A wave of scorching weather has engulfed Pakistan from Karachi to Khyber, according to the weather report. A hot and dry weather is reported in most parts of the country, while the central and southern parts of Pakistan experiencing very hot weather particularly Sindh, Balochistan, parts of Punjab and lower regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the met office, the country would mostly suffer the brunt of very hot weather on Thursday but Kashmir, Potohar region, Islamabad, Peshawar valley, Mardan and Kohat could receive rainfall with thunderstorm in the evening and night.

As the severe heat wave continued to grip the country, the Met department has forecast pre-monsoon rains from this weekend. Sindh’s desert district of Tharparkar as well as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Haripur, Abbottabad and Muzaffarabad could receive first pre-monsoon rains at the weekend.

Monsoon season begins in Pakistan on July 1st and lasts till Sept 30.

During the second half of June, weather is likely to remain rainy than the long term average and two to three rainy spells are likely in upper parts of the country including Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

