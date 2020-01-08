Pakistan to export additional 500,000 tons rice to China

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood has said on Wednesday that Pakistan has completed rice export target of 250,000 tons to China, ARY News reported.

The rice were exported under the duty-free incentive package of $1 billion offered by China for Pakistan to lift its exports.

Completing the target of assigned quota, Pakistan approached Chinese government to allow Islamabad to export additional 500,000 tons rice to Beijing.

“The Pakistan’s request was accepted by the Chinese government” Abdul Razaq Dawood said.

The advisor called upon the rice exporters to get benefit from this opportunity.

Back in the month of July, a delegation of the Rice Exporters Association had called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood.

The delegation had thanked the adviser over taking steps for the removal of rice exports ban to Qatar.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Razak Dawood had urged the Rice Exporters Association to benefit from the Qatar and Iran market.

