Pakistan’s exports to US in a month cross $400 million mark

Pakistan Exports Rise

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister’s aide on commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s exports to the United States (US) hit a record high of $437 million in November.

He tweeted: “I am glad to share that exports of Pakistan to US during the months of Oct & Nov 2020 stood at USD 430 million & USD 437 million respectively. This is the first time that our exports to the US have crossed US dollar 400 million mark in a month.”

Razak termed it a great achievement of the country’s exporters and encouraged them to “market their exports to US aggressively in order to capture a greater share of the market.”

Earlier, the PM aide had said the country’s exports crossed $2 billion mark for the second consecutive month in November, registering a 7.2pc growth as compared to the same month of last year.

He felicitated the exporters for “working hard despite the resurgence of Covid-19 in Pakistan”.

Exports in November 2020 rose 7.2pc to $2.156 billion when compared with $2.011 billion in November 2019.

