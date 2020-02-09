Pakistan expresses grief over loss of lives in Thailand shooting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a tragic shooting incident in Thailand, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the innocent victims of the incident,” said foreign office in a statement.

The statement conveyed deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and support for the people and Government of Thailand.

The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of life in Korat, Thailand. We convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and our support for the people & Govt of Thailand. @MFAThai_PR_EN — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 9, 2020

In Thailand, a mass shooter killed 27 people and wounded 42 others before he himself was shot dead by security forces in Nakhon Ratchasima city.

The gunman’s motives remain unclear.

27 dead after ‘unprecedented’ mass shooting: Thai PM

The soldier who gunned down 26 people before being shot dead by commandos in northeastern Thailand did it over a “personal problem”, Thai premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said Sunday.

“It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens,” he said outside a hospital where victims were sent after they were evacuated from the shopping mall where the 17-hour rampage took place.

Prayut added that the gunman’s motive was linked to the sale of a house.

Police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. He had posted on his Facebook page earlier in the day that “Death is inevitable for everyone.” He also posted a picture of what appeared to be his hand holding a gun.

Comments

comments