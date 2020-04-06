Pakistan extends ban on inbound flights of chartered, private planes

Pakistan has extended its ban on operations of chartered and private planes up to April 11 due to coronavirus crisis, ARY News reported on Monday.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also released a NOTAM regarding the extension in the suspension of inbound flight operations of all international passengers, chartered and private aircraft.

It also read that cargo planes and special flight for diplomats, national carrier carrying stranded Pakistanis from foreign countries will be given exemptions from the restrictions.

The aviation authority ordered that all inbound flights shall be subjected to thorough checking for COVID-19 as per established procedures including screening, swab test and quarantine as per the advice of the health professionals.

