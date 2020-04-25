Pakistan extends International flight suspension till May 15

ISLAMABAD: An official press release of the Pakistan Aviation Division on Saturday announced extension in International flight operation suspension, ARY News reported.

The press release reads: “As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of International flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2359 hours PST.”

“Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of International flights reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged”

However, relief and cargo flights will be operated with special permission to repatriate thousands of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, PIA has been operating special flights from April 15.

The aviation authority had earlier ordered that all inbound flights shall be subjected to thorough checking for COVID-19 as per established procedures including screening, swab test and quarantine as per the advice of the health professionals.

Earlier on April 18, Pakistan extended the ban on domestic and international flights till April 30 in the wake of the coronavirus situation.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in a statement said that the ban on all flight operations was to be extended till 30th of April.

Director Air Transport CAA has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding extension in the suspension of flight operations.

