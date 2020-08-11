Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiri labourers from Rajouri by the Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter in Shopian region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The FO spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that over 200 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since the beginning of this year in fake encounters and so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations.

The condemnable crimes against Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), he added.

“The killings of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties is a part of the “Hindutva” agenda of the RSS-BJP combine which is attempting to target defenceless Kashmiris with mindless violence and perpetuating collective punishment to break their will.”

The statement read, “India’s efforts to subjugate the Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances, incarcerations and brutalization have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future. Nor will India succeed in bringing illegal and forcible demographic changes in IIOJK in violation of international law and conventions.”

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri demanded the international community to take immediate cognizance of the state-terrorism and grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

He urged the India government to comply with the international legal obligations and respect fundamental rights of Kashmiri people including their right to life.

Chaudhri said that Pakistan will continue to call for holding India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people and extend its full support in the just struggle for the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

