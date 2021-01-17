Pakistan felicitates Nepalese climbers on first winter K2 ascent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has felicitated the team of Nepalese mountaineers for making a history by reaching the world’s second-highest mountain peak, K2, in winters.

Located on Pakistan’s side of the Karakoram range, K2 is one of the world’s 14 tallest mountains.

In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri termed the expedition as one of the most coveted achievements in mountaineering and wished the climbers a safe return from the peak.

Heartiest congratulations to team of #Nepali mountaineers on first-ever winter ascent of #K2 🇵🇰, world’s second-highest mountain — one of the most coveted achievements in mountaineering. We wish them a safe return. 🇵🇰: the ultimate destination for mountaineering. #K2winter2021 pic.twitter.com/rF8XmTkrsD — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 17, 2021

The spokesperson said Pakistan is the ultimate destination of mountaineering.

On Friday, a group of Nepal mountaineers successfully climbed up world’s second-highest mountain K2 as they become first to scale the summit in winters.

According to details, the Nepalese men comprising 10 mountaineers become first to summit K2 in winters as Himalayan peak was the only one remaining to be scaled in winters out of all 14 top summits of the world.

