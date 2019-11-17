Pakistan felicitates Sri Lanka president-elect on electoral win

ISLAMABAD: The Government and leadership of Pakistan on Sunday ‘warmly’ felicitated the newly-elected President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on his electoral victory as the 7th head of the country.

“Pakistan is confident that under his stewardship, Sri Lanka will continue its journey towards greater prosperity and peace,” a statement put out by the Foreign Office said.

It said Pakistan appreciated the conduct of a free, fair and peaceful election by the Election Commission and the Government of Sri Lanka.

“The leadership of Pakistan looks forward to working with the new President and his team to further strengthen the already strong relationship between the two countries. The Government of Pakistan expresses the resolve to further fortify the fraternal ties and to take this vital partnership to a new level,” the statement read.

Sri Lanka’s former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa won a presidential election that is said to have split the country along ethnic lines.

Official results showed Mr Rajapaksa took 52.25% of the vote. His rival Sajith Premadasa had already conceded.

