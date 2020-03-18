Web Analytics
Pakistan’s first coronavirus death reported in KP

Pakistan first death coronavirus KP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has confirmed the death of first Pakistan due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday night.

Dr Zafar Mirza said in a Twitter message that a 50-year-old man from Mardan, who recently returned from Umrah and detected with coronavirus, has passed away today. He detailed that the man was suffering from fever, cough and breathing problems following the diseases.

The special assistant expressed condolence to the family over their loss.

The announcement was made hours after Mirza has rejected the first death from coronavirus in the country which was reported from Gilgit-Baltistan.

SAPM on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has also confirmed the first death from COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Earlier, Dr Zafar Mirza rejected the reports of first death from coronavirus in the country and said that the 90-year-old patient who died in Gilgit-Baltistan has tested negative for the virus.

In a message posted on micro-blogging site-Twitter, Dr Zafar Mirza said: “I can confirm that until now there is no corona related death in [Pakistan].”

He said that a report aired on a local television channel about death in Gilgit-Baltistan was incorrect.

“The coronavirus test of the patient is [negative]. I request media reporters that in rush to break the news first, please don’t misreport.  Check your facts twice,” he said while giving 261 first update of the virus on his Twitter feed.

