Pakistan in talks with five companies to get coronavirus vaccines: Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Saturday that Pakistan is in talks with five international coronavirus vaccine producing companies for the purchase, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Speaking in ARY News program Sawal Ye Hai, Dr Faisal said that Islamabad is in contact with five companies of the three countries of the world including, the China, United Kingdom and Russia to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We are in talks with China, Russia and some other countries for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Faisal Sultan.

The vaccine, he said, would be available in Pakistan in March, and administered to health workers and senior citizens in the first phase. He said that the government will also run a special campaign before launching the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday y allowed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to purchase Covid-19 vaccine.

Read More: Federal cabinet approves procurement of Covid-19 vaccine

According to details, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the cabinet on the current Covid-19 situation in Pakistan.

It is to be noted that the ECC had already approved a supplementary grant for the advance purchases of the vaccines. Pakistan has planned to vaccinate health workers and senior citizens in the first phase in a bid to save them from the deadly pandemic.

Comments

comments