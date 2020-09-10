MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has offered the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for sharing the strategy adopted by Pakistan for flattening the COVID-19 curve to become a global best practice, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow, reaffirmed Pakistan’s belief in the centrality of Shanghai spirit. He said in a statement that it is cooperation, not confrontation that should drive international politics in today’s environment, full of zero-sum prophecies.

The foreign minister said that multilateral platforms like SCO exist as the beacon of hope.

In my address to the #SCO FM meet, reaffirmed Pakistan’s belief in centrality of Shanghai Spirit. In today’s environment, full of zero-sum prophecies, it is cooperation not confrontation that should drive intl politics. Multilateral platforms like SCO thus exist as beacon of hope pic.twitter.com/GpxneDvgyY — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 10, 2020

In a series of Twitter messages, Qureshi said that he has highlighted the opportunity to foster greater regional cooperation in the time of crisis. He said that Pakistan flattened the coronavirus curve to become a global best practice and offered the member states to share strategy in cognisance of the spirit of SCO for working together against common threats.

Read: FM Qureshi heads to Moscow to attend SCO moot

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes as per UNSC [United Nations Security Council] resolutions. He said that any unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of disputed territories run counter to SCO objective of creating a regional environment of amity. He urged SCO member countries to oppose such actions.

Qureshi said that Pakistan assiduously supported efforts for peace and reconciliation that is Afghan-led Afghan-owned as stability in Afghanistan is vital for regional prosperity. He added, “Additionally, I stressed on #SCO as key for connectivity & CPEC, flagship of #BRI, supplements SCO vision for regional integration.”

Comments

comments