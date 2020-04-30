ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari said on Thursday that Pakistan is expanding flight operation to repatriate Pakistanis stranded across the globe.

In an interview with the BBC, Zulfi Bukhari said, 21,000 Pakistnais working in the Arab countries, have lost their jobs due to economic situation prevailing in the world after lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

“The government will make sure to get them back on their jobs after betterment in the situation”, he was quoted as saying.

Bukhari ruled out impression of any pressure to bring back Pakistanis from the Arab countries.

The national flag carrier is continuing its operations to bring back stranded Pakistani expats across the globe and so far 11,700 have been airlifted from the various countries.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been allowed to operate direct flights to the United States (US). Last week, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the PIA Air Mar­shal Arshad Malik wrote a letter to the US ambassador and the State Department seeking permission to operate PIA special flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the US. The permission was granted by the US Transport Department on Pakistan's request to repatriate its stranded citizens in the United States of America.

