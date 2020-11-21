Pakistan strongly condemns rocket attacks at Kabul city

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the rocket attacks at Kabul city which resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement, “We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives and pray for the early and complete recovery of the injured.”

“At a time when international community’s efforts towards Afghan peace process are moving forward it is important to be vigilant against the spoilers who are working to undermine the peace efforts.”

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We express our full solidarity and support for Afghanistan and its fraternal people, added the FO spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, police officials said that several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and wounding a dozen more.

The explosions, close to the diplomatic enclave, sent warning sirens blaring from embassies and it comes two days before a major donor conference for Afghanistan in Geneva.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said three civilians had been killed in the attack and 11 wounded. But a health ministry official said five bodies and 21 injured were taken to the hospital from the incident.

Afghan Taliban denied involvement in the attack.

Comments

comments