Pakistan’s foreign direct investment up 151% to $317.4m in October

KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) grew by 151 per cent to $317.4 million in October 2020 as compared to last year’s corresponding period, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday.

According to data released by the central bank, Pakistan attracted $317.4 million worth of foreign direct investment, up 151 per cent when compared to FDI that flowed to the country last year in October.

China topped the list of countries investing in Pakistan with $228.7 million investment last month.

FDI recorded a 9 per cent increase over the first four months of the current fiscal year as the country attracted $731.3 million worth of investment during July-October period, the SBP said.

The foreign investment was recorded at $189 million in September 2020. The power sector received foreign direct investment (FDI) worth $113.3 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21 while financial business $102.5 million.

