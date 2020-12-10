Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise $160 million to $20.4 billion

KARACHI: The country’s net foreign reserves jumped by $160 million to $20.40 billion during the week ending on December 04, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank said the overall foreign reserves of the country stood at $20.40 billion.

Giving a breakup of the reserves, it said that the SBP held $13.29 billion worth of reserves while commercial banks $7.10 billion reserves.

