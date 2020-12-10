Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise $160 million to $20.4 billion

Pakistan Foreign Reserves

KARACHI: The country’s net foreign reserves jumped by $160 million to $20.40 billion during the week ending on December 04, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank said the overall foreign reserves of the country stood at $20.40 billion.

Also Read: FBR collected Rs22b in income taxes as filing season concludes Dec 8

Giving a breakup of the reserves, it said that the SBP held $13.29 billion worth of reserves while commercial banks $7.10 billion reserves.

Also Read: Key economic indicators showing strong performance: minister

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Sheikh Rasheed asks who PDM wants talks with if not PM Imran

Pakistan

Police arrest ‘head of gang’ involved in manufacturing counterfeit coins

Pakistan

Sindh to start Malir Expressway work from this month

Pakistan

PML-N prepares baton-wielding force for Lahore PDM rally


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close