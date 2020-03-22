KARACHI: A fourth patient of coronavirus recovered in Sindh on Sunday, Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the provincial government, confirmed.

In a tweet, he said the patient tested negative for COVID-19 twice. “This case is another ray of hope for us since the person was under home isolation.”

4th patient of corona virus in Sindh has recovered & tested negative twice. This case is another ray of hope for us since the person was under home isolation. Alhamdolillah — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 22, 2020

Earlier today, 18 more coronavirus cases were detected in Karachi, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 333.

The Sindh Health Department said Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 123.

There are a total of 77 cases of local transmission in the port city so far, it added.

Read More: Sindh govt imposes province-wide lockdown from midnight

210 cases were detected in pilgrims at the Sukkur quarantine centre, the health officials said.

The Sindh government has declared a province-wide lockdown for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Lockdown in Sindh will be effective from midnight, announced Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Read More: In a first, PIA crew member tests positive for coronavirus

Comments

comments