HYDERABAD: Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub on Wednesday announced that Pakistan is planning to lay down a new gas pipeline with the cooperation of Russia, ARY NEWS reported.

While announcing that gas reservoirs of the country are witnessing a fast decline, he blamed the PPP and PML-N for doing nothing during their previous tenures for tackling the situation. “They did not sign any tenders for new gas reservoirs,” he said.

“The recent hike in power tariff is also due to agreements signed by the previous governments,” the energy minister said and further announced that the government has signed an agreement for producing electricity from solar power at the rate of Rs6.5 per unit.

Speaking regarding improving the power situation in Hyderabad, Omar Ayub said that they would improve the HESCO system by installing more feeders. “We will also continue our action against power theft in the city,” he said.

He said that a major crisis could emerge in near future in the country, however, they would soon launch projects to overcome it.

He also rejected the opposition’s demand for re-election and said that the polls would be held on time after the incumbent government completes its five-year tenure.

“The PDM alliance is only for safeguarding personal interests,” he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the country on the right track.

