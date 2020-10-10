Pakistan hails ceasefire between Azerbaijan, Armenia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the recently announced ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive development for peace and stability.

He said, “We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured.”

The spokesperson said that Pakistan believes that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories.

In this endeavor, Pakistan will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan, he maintained.

Earlier today, Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to a ceasefire starting to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said.

The talks had been the first diplomatic contact between the enemies since fighting over the breakaway enclave erupted on Sept. 27, killing hundreds of people. The ceasefire had begun at 12 p.m.

Lavrov, who mediated the negotiations in Moscow, had announced the ceasefire at 3 a.m.(midnight GMT) after 10 hours of talks with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts.

