ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met a delegation of American Business Council in Islamabad and apprised them of ‘pro-investment’ policies of the government, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Khan said the government was taking measures to ease investment atmosphere in the country. The delegation included representatives of eminent American and international companies.

He said foreign companies were investing in different sectors of Pakistan as a result of pro investment policies of the PTI government.

“The recent policies of the government would create more employment opportunities”, asserted PM Khan.

PM Khan said there was great potential of foreign investment in the country. He assured the delegation to fully facilitate their investments in different sectors.

He said sound policies of the government were now attracting foreign investors to Pakistan.

The delegation expressed confidence and trust in the policies of the government describing its steps towards Ease of Travel to Pakistan and Ease of Doing Business as exemplary.

Imran Khan said government’s economic policies are directed towards wealth creation, facilitating investors and ensuring ease of doing business. He said these policies will result in generation of job opportunties, reduction in poverty and equipping the youth with different skills.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Khan was briefed that the country attracted over $1bn in foreign direct investments (FDI) within first five months of PTI government.

The report, prepared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was presented in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Khan.

