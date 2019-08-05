Pakistan have options to challenge illegal Indian step at ICJ, UNSC: Abdul Basit

ISLAMABAD: India’s so-called democracy today exposed its abominable face, former envoy Abdul Basit said while commenting over Indian decision on Kashmir’s special status.

Basit, a former high commissioner of Pakistan in India, said that Atricle 370 of the Indian constitution, which gives special status to Kashmir could not be annuled or abrogated by the Parliament of India or the government in New Delhi.

“Article 370 could only be annulled by the Parliament of Kashmir,” retired Pakistani diplomat said.

“Pakistan have options to challenge the illegal Indian step at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and United Nations’ Security Council (UNSC)”, Abdul Basit suggested.

Abdul Basit was appointed Pakistan’s High Commissioner to New Delhi in 2014.

Indian President today signed a bill to annul Article 370, about special status of Kashmir from the Indian constitution.

Earlier, India’s BJP government moved contentious bill in upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition’s uproar.

