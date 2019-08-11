Pakistan is not less than a heaven for minorities: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah has said Pakistan is not less than a heaven for minorities, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a ceremony held for minorities in Nankana Sahib, the minister said Hitler government is ruling India. He said the role of minorities in making and progress of Pakistan cannot be forgotten.

Condemning the oppression on unarmed Kashmiris by the hands of Indian occupied forces, the Shah said minorities in India including, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and other facing discriminatory behavior.

He said Pakistan belongs to Baba Guru Nanak whose teachings can lead us towards the peace and prosperity. He said a country cannot progress unless justice prevails.

He said all of us must play our role honestly to make this country great.

Other speakers on the occasion also condemned the brutalities of occupied forces in Indian held Kashmir.

It may be noted that India facing criticism over stripping occupied Kashmir’s special status, last week.

On Saturday, thousands of Kashmiris had protested against Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir despite a curfew after India stripped the occupied valley of its special status through a presidential decree, a video tweeted by BBC South Asia showed.

Comments

comments