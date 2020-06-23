ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has summoned Indian Chargé d’ Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reject the baseless allegations levelled by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding the violations of Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by the high commission’s officials in New Delhi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Islamabad has categorically rejected the baseless allegations made by the Indian MEA as a pretext to seek a 50 per cent reduction in the staff strength of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

The FO statement read, “Pakistan completely dismisses allegations of any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by the officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi and reiterates that they always function within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms.”

Pakistan also rejects the insinuations of intimidation of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad.

The Indian Chargé d’ Affaires was also informed of Pakistan’s decision to reduce the Indian High Commission’s staff strength by 50 per cent as a reciprocal measure. The Chargé d’ Affaires was asked to implement the decision conveyed to him within seven days.

‘The Indian Government’s smear campaign against Pakistan cannot obfuscate the illegal activities in which the Indian High Commission officials were found involved in. The MEA’s statement is another effort to distort facts and deny the culpability of these Indian High Commission officials in criminal offences,’ responded the Foreign Office.

‘The latest Indian action is a part of India’s desperate attempts to divert attention from its state-terrorism and worst human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K). India would be better advised to focus on its internal and external issues, rather than creating diversions at the cost of peace and stability in South Asia.’

‘Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the world community that irresponsible policies of the BJP government are increasingly imperilling regional peace and stability.’

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while talking exclusively to ARY News, said that Indian authorities levelled baseless allegations against the officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and the country was finding excuses to stage a false flag operation.

He added that India has never respected the diplomatic norms and now the New Delhi government directed 50 per cent official of High Commission for Pakistan to leave the country. The foreign minister promised a solid response to India as Pakistan will also expel Indian High Commission’s staff by 50 per cent.

