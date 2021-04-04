ISLAMABAD: The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across Pakistan is rising, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, he said there were a total of 3,568 patients in critical care in Pakistan yesterday, the highest since the pandemic began. He stressed the need for “strong enforcement” of the SOPs to reverse the trend.

The minister urged people to take precautions and cooperate with the administration in enforcement of the SOPs to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 81 more deaths due to the coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours. A total of 5,020 new positive cases were reported in the country after 55,605 samples were tested during this period.

There are now 60,072 active cases in the country. The death toll due to Covid-19 pandemic has now reached 14,778 while 613,058 patients stand recovered from the disease.

