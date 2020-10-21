Pakistan sees highest one-day Covid-19 death toll in 7 weeks

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 19 more lives across the country during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,692.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 660 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 324,744. As many as 26,670 new tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours.

Read More: UK plans COVID-19 trials that deliberately infect volunteers

There are a total of 9,378 active cases of the coronavirus as 308,674 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 142,348 cases, followed by Punjab that reported 101,936 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 38,779, Balochistan 15,717, Islamabad 18,309, Gilgit Baltistan 4,091 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,564.

Read More: Most people would get COVID-19 vaccine if offered by govt or employer

On October 20, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that daily Covid-19 death rate spiked to 140 per cent last week as compared with the mortality rate recorded few weeks back.

He tweeted: “Last week daily covid mortality was 12. This is a 140% increase vs few weeks back. We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all sop’s & the results have started to show.”

Comments

comments