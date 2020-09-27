PHC demands access to Pakistani Hindus staying in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Patron-in-Chief on Sunday demanded for being given access to Pakistani Hindus in India, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference Ramesh Kumar said that people gathered in Islamabad on his call to record their protest against killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India.

“We wanted Indian reply over murder of our 11 people and it is our right to make them accountable for the killings,” Kumar said.

“We presented our resolution and demand to the Indian High Commission,” he said.

“Innocent Pakistani Hindu family, which was staying in India for last eight years were murdered instead of being offered nationality of the country,” Ramesh Kumar said.

“We want access to our people staying in India,” he demanded.

“Our struggle should not be ended here, we have to work continuously,” Kumar said. “Our struggle is only five percent of what Kashmiris struggling for last 73 years,” he further said.

Pakistani Hindus on Friday crossed the barricades at the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad to stage a sit-in outside the Indian High Commission over the mysterious deaths of 11 members of the community in Jodhpur.

Pakistan’s Hindu Council had given a call for protest against the killings in August.

A large number of people, led by MNA and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr Ramesh Kumar, reached Islamabad from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and various other parts of the country in a caravan.

The protesters led by Ramesh Kumar stop short of entering the Indian High Commission’s building on Friday evening before being intercepted by the security personnel deployed there.

The PHC chief later conveyed their demands to the Indian officials besides also pasting the demands outside the high commission’s building.

The council had earlier approved a 10-point resolution, condemning the Indian authorities on their criminal silence over the murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India’s Rajasthan state.

The resolution demanded Indian authorities to divulge details on the murdered Pakistanis and register a case against perpetrators of the heinous act besides also providing their post mortem reports.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar said that people in India are being forced for spying and being killed over denial.

