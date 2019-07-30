Pakistan to host Africa moot in September: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will host Africa conference in September and ambassadors of African countries will be invited for the moot, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s foreign minister was speaking at Pakistan-Africa Round-table Dialogue, to be hosted by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commemorate the Africa Day.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that there are vast opportunities of trade and investment in African countries.

He called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit of United States “very successful”, adding, “We have succeed in getting our targets”.

He said that Pakistan’s aid suspended by the US will be restored soon.

He clarified that Pakistan is facilitator of the Afghan peace process and not a guarantor of it.

Talking on the situation in Occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said that the situation in the territory going from bad to worse.

He said India has always opposed and escaped from the mediation on Kashmir.

He said Mehbooba Mufti has invited for an All Parties Conference on Kashmir.

Mufti, the president of People’s Democratic Party in held Kashmir called for an all-party meeting following speculations that New Delhi was preparing a plan to revoke Article 370 and 35A, which grant special status to held Jammu and Kashmir region.

