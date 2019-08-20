Pakistan decides to approach ICJ over Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: After highlighting the Kashmir issue at the United Nation Security Council (UN) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan has now decided to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Occupied Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Pakistan has decided to approach ICJ over IoK issue after considering all legal aspects,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to ARY News exclusively.

پاکستان کا مقبوضہ کشمیر کا معاملہ عاملی عدالت انصاف میں لے جانے کا فیصلہ#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

He said that Ministry of Law will soon issue all details regarding Pakistan’s decision for approaching ICJ on IoK issue.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Earlier, the Security Council’s emergency meeting held after 50 years had nullified Indian claims that Kashmir is their internal matter.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi while talking to media along with Chinese envoy to the United Nations, after the UNSC meeting in New York, said the meeting was briefed on the latest developments and the dismal human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

She added that the voices of Kashmiris were heard at the meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Meanwhile, the authorities continue to impose strict curfew across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 16th consecutive day on Monday to prevent people from holding demonstrations against India’s move of abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner. In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by-lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

