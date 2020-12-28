Pakistan urges int’l community to take notice of illegal detention of Kashmiri leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the continued incarceration and deteriorating health conditions of Kashmiri leaders and demanded the international community to take notice of the Indian government’s inhumane treatment, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement, “Pakistan is deeply concerned over the continued incarceration and deteriorating health conditions of Kashmiri leaders including founding leader of Kashmiri organization “Dukhtaran-i-Millat” and the “Iron Lady of Kashmir”, Ms. Asiya Andrabi; leader and founder of the Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mr. Shabbir Ahmed Shah; and prominent leaders such as Mr. Yasin Malik; Masarat Alam Bhat; Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie and others, who have been languishing under squalid conditions in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in infamous Tihar and other jails.”

Read: Pakistan rejects India’s statement regarding OIC resolution on Kashmir dispute

He said, “Many other senior Kashmiri leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remain under house arrest. These Kashmiri leaders have been illegally arrested over malicious, false and fabricated charges by the Indian Government through invoking draconian laws promulgated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).”

“Imprisonment and torturing of Kashmiri leaders on the basis of their political ideology and struggle against illegal Indian occupation is a true reflection of the extremist mindset of the RSS-BJP regime which has no respect for the human rights of the Kashmiri people,” criticised the FO spokesperson

Pakistan calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations, ICRC and human rights and humanitarian organizations, to take notice of the Indian government’s inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leaders and raise its voice for their immediate release from illegal Indian detention, read the statement.

