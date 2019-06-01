Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Bosnia: PM Imran

MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Bosnian President Sefik Dzaferovic on the sidelines of the 14th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday in Makkah.

According to a statement issued from his office, the two leaders exchanged views on a broad range of matters relating to bilateral relations.

Talking to Bosnian president, PM Imran said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Bosnia and expressed the desire to comprehensively upgrade bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

Bosnian president Sedik Dzaferovic highlighted the affection for the people of Pakistan in Bosnia and Herzegovina and affirmed the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

He stressed the importance of high level political exchanges and closer cooperation in the trade, economic and cultural spheres.

The two sides decided to work out specific steps in this regard in the coming months.

Read More: PM Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss bilateral ties

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on the sidelines of the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to details, the two leaders had discussed matters of mutual interest during their meeting in Makkah and took stock of the current state of bilateral, political, economic and trade relations.

The prime minister had also thanked the Saudi government for extending oil facility to Pakistan on deferred payments.

Comments

comments