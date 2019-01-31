‘Pakistan is incomplete without Occupied Kashmir’, says President AJK

LAHORE: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan said Kashmiris are fighting for their right of self-determination and for the survival of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing the National Solidarity Conference on Kashmir in Lahore today, the president said Pakistan is incomplete without Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“Indian troops are violating the human rights in the held valley, which needs attention of the international community,” Mr Masood said.

He said in order to hide its worst state terrorism in the IoK, India blames Pakistan to distract focus of world from this burning issue.

Earlier in the day, he strongly condemned confiscation of passport and other traveling documents of Chairman Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and other resistance leadership who wanted to participate in Kashmir Seminar at London.

In his message, Sardar Masood Khan said the Indian government could not be able to weaken the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement through such negative tactics.

He said India wants to suppress voices of Kashmiris, but it will never succeed.

The AJK president paid rich tributes to the resistance leadership and other Kashmiris who laid their lives for the cause of Kashmir saying that their sacrifices will not go waste.

Masood Khan also condemned search operations in Soupur, Baramula, Srinagar and other areas and arrest of peaceful protesters and putting them behind the bars under black laws.

