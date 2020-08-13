Nation celebrates Independence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour

The nation is celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day across the country with fervour and zeal, ARY News reported on Friday night.

The citizens are celebrating Independence Day by attending functions and rallies being organised across the country. Various government and non-government buildings in major cities were decorated with green and white colours with national flags.

August 14 has been declared as a public holiday across the country.

In connection with the Independence Day, the day will dawn with thirty-one gun salutes in the federal capital Islamabad and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

According to the state radio, special prayers will be offered for security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people. It will be a public holiday.

The national flag will be hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony at President House Islamabad. President Dr Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Public and private buildings, as well as streets, bazaars and markets, have been profusely illuminated.

National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day. Radio Pakistan has also prepared comprehensive programmes to celebrate the day.

