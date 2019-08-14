Pakistan celebrates Independence Day as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

ISLAMABAD: The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The nation is celebrating August 14 with patriotic fervor as commemorative ceremonies are being held across the country to mark the day.

The day began with special prayers in mosques across the country for peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

A thirty-one gun salute was offered in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.

The main event of the celebrations was the national flag hoisting ceremony at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad. President Dr. Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the occasion, who hoisted the flag.

Earlier, the government has decided to celebrate Independence Day to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir from the entire Pakistani nation, which has a unified voice in extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

Later in the day, protest rallies will be taken out in all small and major cities of the country and seminars are being organized to highlight the plight of oppressed people in occupied Kashmir.

Change of guards ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid

A change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi as cadets of Pakistan Navy took charge of their duties at the mausoleum earlier today.

Commodore Irfan Taj of Pakistan Navy was the chief guest at the ceremony. He laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha.

