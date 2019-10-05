‘Physician, heal thyself’: Pakistan tells India to keep ‘lectures on diplomacy and normality’ to itself

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday categorically rejected comments made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) spokesperson about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements and other Kashmir and Pakistan-related issues.

“Exposing India’s egregious behavior and state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is part of our international obligations and our moral responsibility to the Kashmiri victims of Indian repression,” a statement issued by the FO read.

“If India feels provoked, it is only because India is unwilling to face the truth about its indefensible actions that are driven by the toxic mix of an extremist ideology and hegemonic ambitions,” it added.

Equally reprehensible are India’s pretensions of casting itself as a ‘normal’ country, the FO said.

“The international community would like to ask as to what normal country cages 8 million people in an inhuman lockdown for over two months and deceives the world by claiming that everything is fine,” it said.

Similarly, the Foreign Office asked what normal country provides space and political patronage to the perpetrators of mob lynching by cow vigilantes and repugnant schemes like “gharwapsi and love Jihad?”

“India would be well-advised to keep its lectures on diplomacy and normality to itself. All we would like to stress is, ‘Physician, heal thyself!”

