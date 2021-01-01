Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations

ISLAMABAD/DELHI: As part of a pact between both countries, Pakistan and India exchanged on Friday lists of their nuclear installations and facilities.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said a list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over a list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

The two countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st January every year under the agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. This has been done consecutively since 1st January 1992.

Comments

comments