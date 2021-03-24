Pakistan, India talks on contentions water projects resume second day

NEW DELHI: The water talks between the Indus Water Commissioners of Pakistan and India resumed on second day here, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

Today is the final day of talks between water officials of Pakistan and India.

Pakistan’s delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah in talks with Indian counterpart Pardeep Kumar Saxena, which resumed on March 23 in the Indian capital and will conclude today.

The Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan met for the first time in over two years on Tuesday in a bid to resolve a host of contentious issues under the Indus Waters Treaty, including Pakistan’s objections to the design of Indian hydro-power projects on the Chenab river.

“The Pakistan side expressed its concerns regarding the Indian projects, while both sides stated their position on the issues,” quoting an official Indian media reported.

Pakistan have objections with regard to four contentious Indian hydro electric projects including Pakal Dul and Ratle power project.

The previous session of talks was held in Lahore, two years ago and officials from both countries had failed to gain any progress and the dialogue had ended in a stalemate.

The Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was formed under the Indus Water Treaty which includes Indus commissioners of both countries. The treaty specifies that the waters of three eastern rivers namely Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, had been reserved for India whereas western rivers, namely Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, are for Pakistan.

The dispute arises over the Indian claims that it has unrestricted rights to develop hydroelectric power projects on the western rivers.

