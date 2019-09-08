Pakistan rejects Indian attempts to portray ‘normalcy’ in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected Indian attempts, including a recent briefing by the Indian National Security Advisor, to portray a totally false impression of normalcy in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir continues to be the largest prison in the world with the heaviest deployment of Indian occupation forces since the coercive, unilateral and illegal Indian actions of 5 August 2019 aimed at altering the internationally recognized disputed status of IOJ&K and changing its demographic structure to preempt the results of a UN plebiscite. Despite Indian claims, curfew continues,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said Kashmiri leaders, especially Hurriyat leadership continue to remain under house arrest/imprisoned.

The Foreign Office said international media and credible human rights organisations have been highlighting “the humanitarian nightmare (which has only intensified after more than 5 weeks) including arbitrary arrests of innocent Kashmiris, kidnapping of hundreds of young boys by Indian occupation forces to coerce their parents into submission, communication blockade (suspension of landlines, mobile phones and internet services) and restrictions/curbs on freedom of media.”

Shops remain closed, Kashmiris are unable to offer Friday prayers in mosques and there are credible reports of a shortage of food items, including baby food and essential medicines, it added.

“Contrary to Indian claims, use of pellet guns continues in a brutal assault by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiris.

India has failed to justify why Kashmiris are unable to get in touch with their loved ones through the iron curtain forced by India on IOJ&K, inhumanly cutting off more than 8 million Kashmiris from the rest of the world, since 5 August 2019, prompting the international community and international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International to question Indian assertions of “normalcy” , including the denial of permission to the Indian opposition leaders themselves to visit IOJ&K,” the statement read.

The Government of India is exerting a completely authoritarian and dictatorial control over all information coming out of IOJ&K, distorting truth and twisting facts in a desperate attempt to promote its own narrative, which is in total contrast to the ground realities, as consistently corroborated by reports in the international media.

“Most recently, India attempted to pass off a false and fabricated story, including during an Indian army presser on 4 September 2019 blaming deaths of some Kashmiris in IOJ&K on “Pakistani militants.

The Indian NSA has also been trying to justify increasingly frequent reports of Kashmiri casualties by blaming them unsuccessfully on Pakistan. In a farcical attempt to twist truth, Indian army tried to portray two Pakistanis, Mohammad Nazeem and Khalil Ahmed, who had inadvertently crossed the LoC near Hajipir on 21 August 2019 as militants.”

This was despite the fact that the incident was discussed during the weekly military hotline contact between both sides on 27 August 2019 when Indian authorities acknowledged that they were inadvertent crossers and informed Pakistan that routine formalities are taking place after which they will be returned, the Foreign Office said.

Such devious tactics reflect Indian desperation and attempt to shift international attention from a humanitarian nightmare in the held valley.

“Pakistan has consistently sensitized the international community about the danger of a false flag operation by India to shift attention and apportion blame to Pakistan for its indefensible actions in IOJ&K.

Instead of indulging in fabricated stories, India should comply with international obligations and immediately cease its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris, lift the communication blockade and allow international fact-finding missions, including the OHCHR and the OIC IPHRC and international media to visit IOJ&K to distinguish facts from fiction.”

