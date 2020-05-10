ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Sunday dismissed as “inaccurate and baseless” the statements made by India’s legal counsel in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, ARY News reported.

In response to questions put to her by media personnel, spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said Islamabad outright rejects the Indian counsel’s allegations that Pakistan didn’t comply with the ICJ’s judgement in the case.

“Pakistan has fully complied with the judgment and is committed to continue doing so as the case proceeds,” she clarified.

India’s legal counsel Harish Salve reportedly made statements in an online lecture on May 3.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has granted India consular access to Indian spy Jadhav and is processing measures for effective review and reconsideration as per the guidelines provided by ICJ in its Judgment.

She said Pakistan, being a responsible state abides by all its international obligations.

Last year in July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had issued its verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case and rejected most of the remedies sought by India. The court, in its verdict, rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The court, however, directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences according to its own justice system.

