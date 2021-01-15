Pakistan to continue supporting intra-Afghan dialogue: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan will continue supporting the ongoing intra-Afghan dialogue as “peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan,” ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said this during his visit to Corps Headquarters Peshawar today. Appreciating officers and men of Peshawar Corps, the COAS lauded efforts of law enforcement agencies, including FC and police, for bringing stability in the tribal districts, said ISPR.

#COAS visited Corps HQ Peshawar today. COAS was given detailed update on security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of FC and police in newly merged tribal districts as a result of transition to stability. Appreciating officers and men of (1/3) pic.twitter.com/a7OOdGqBzV — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 15, 2021

Hailing sacrifices of local populace for peace and their earnest support to the armed forces in the war against terrorism, the army chief said that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the hard-earned gains towards enduring peace and stability. He also highlighted the dividends of border control measures.

ISPR said that the COAS was given detailed updates on the security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of FC and police in newly merged tribal districts as a result of the transition to stability.

