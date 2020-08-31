ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday once again reaffirmed steadfast support for the Afghan peace process and reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

A press release issued by the Foreign Office said that the commitment was reaffirmed by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood during his visit to Kabul to attend the second review meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

Second Review Meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) held in #Kabul today.

🔗https://t.co/8VU9dQVxs4 pic.twitter.com/Lb8jDDtyB9 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 31, 2020



The Afghan delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab.

The foreign secretary reiterated the country’s abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan. “An inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement is the only way forward.”

He said that the country looks forward to the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations and the Afghan stakeholders must seize this historic opportunity, work together constructively, and secure an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led negotiated solution for durable peace and stability in the country and the region.

Noting that the coming phase would be challenging, the Foreign Secretary cautioned against the role of ‘spoilers’ and stressed that perseverance and unflinching commitment would be indispensable for a successful outcome.

Read More: Afghan Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad to discuss peace process

Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, the Foreign Secretary said, Pakistan had opened the border crossings with Afghanistan to facilitate bilateral and transit trade as well as pedestrian movement.

The Refugee Working Group discussed all aspects pertaining to the Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Under the military-to-military and intelligence cooperation working groups, detailed discussions were held on all relevant matters, with emphasis on regular exchanges and closer collaboration.

Comments

comments