Pakistan introduces first electric rickshaw

Pakistan introduces electric rickshaws for the first time.



The battery is designated as EcoRik Li-Ion Battery, with powering 48V, 125Ah, and 6kwh. It will be charged in 5 hours, and once the Rickshaw gets charged it can drive for 125 Km, the advisor added.

Malik Amin Aslam also said the government was working to introduce electric buses in Lahore to combat air pollution.

Specifications of Pakistan’s first electric three-wheeler

EcoRik Li-lon Battery: 48V, 125Ah, 6kwh

Motor: 3kw

Charging Time: 5 hrs

Range with load: 170kms

Body: Rear sheet metal, rest fiber

Savings on fuel annually: Rs. 180,000

Savings on maintenance annually: Rs. 30,000

Comments

comments