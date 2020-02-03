Web Analytics
Pakistan introduces first electric rickshaw

Pakistan introduces electric rickshaws for the first time.

The battery is designated as EcoRik Li-Ion Battery, with powering 48V, 125Ah, and 6kwh.  It will be charged in 5 hours, and once the Rickshaw gets charged it can drive for 125 Km, the advisor added.

Malik Amin Aslam also said the government was working to introduce electric buses in Lahore to combat air pollution.

Specifications of Pakistan’s first electric three-wheeler

  • EcoRik Li-lon Battery: 48V, 125Ah, 6kwh
  • Motor: 3kw
  • Charging Time: 5 hrs
  • Range with load: 170kms
  • Body: Rear sheet metal, rest fiber
  • Savings on fuel annually: Rs. 180,000
  • Savings on maintenance annually: Rs. 30,000

