Pakistan, Iran resolve to continue efforts for regional peace

NEW YORK: Pakistan and Iran on Saturday reiterated their resolve to continue efforts for regional peace and stability.

The accord came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, Radio Pakistan reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, regional issues and other matters were came under discussion in the meeting.

Read More: PM Imran, Iran President Rouhani discuss Kashmir situation

Earlier on September 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations and regional development had come under discussion.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan had underscored Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen good neighbourly relations with Iran and build mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas.

The prime minister had thanked the Iranian leadership especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights

Comments

comments