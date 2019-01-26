Pakistan is safe for investment, tourism: Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country for foreign investment and tourism, reported Radio Pakistan.

He made the remarks before leaving for Dubai to attend the opening ceremony of campaign ‘Maidaan Sajaana Hai’ in connection with the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition.

“The time has come that we build a positive image of the country through sports,” he said. “We want that the sports activities pick up momentum as it is the only way through which we can woo the youth towards positive activities.”

Chaudhry expressed that the youth are a precious asset and they have to build a new Pakistan with their zeal and passion.

Before concluding his brief talk, he welcomed the conduct of the next PSL edition, adding that innovation has multiplied the interest of people in the game.

