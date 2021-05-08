Pakistan condemns Israeli attacks on worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces, which saw injuries to scores of people and draw condemnation from other Muslim countries also, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

In a message from the official Twitter handle, Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan strongly condemns attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces.

🇵🇰strongly condemns attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces. We pray for speedy recovery of injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause & urge the int’l community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 8, 2021



“We pray for a speedy recovery of injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause and urge the [international] community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people,” the foreign office said.

According to a Reuters report, Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards Palestinian youth at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes.

At least 205 Palestinians were injured in the night-time clashes at Islam’s third-holiest site and around East Jerusalem, Palestinian medics and Israeli police said, as thousands of Palestinians faced off with several hundred Israeli police in riot gear.

Tension has mounted in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with nightly clashes in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah – a neighbourhood where numerous Palestinian families face eviction.

Calls for calm and restraint poured in on Friday from the United States and the United Nations, with others including the European Union and Jordan voicing alarm at the possible evictions.

