KABUL: Pakistan embassy in Kabul has announced to restrict issuance of visa to certain segments of Afghan population due to a criminal gang operating outside the Consular area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A spokesman of Kabul embassy has announced to issue visa for Pakistan only to elderly persons, medical patients, women and businessmen.

The embassy has taken this step until an action against the gang operating outside its premises being taken by the authorities, the spokesman clarified in a statement.

The visa restrictions will be continued until and unless, Afghan authorities take action against the swindlers, embassy said.

The embassy complained in its statement that the gang of Afghan con-men gives access to people to the Consular area of the diplomatic mission after extorting money from them.

“The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Kabul, with immediate effect, will only be issuing visa to elderly, medical patient, women and businessmen until the Afghan government takes action against the gang operating outside the Consular area and extorting money from visa applicants for access to the consular area,” a statement displayed on the website of the embassy said.

