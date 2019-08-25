Web Analytics
Pakistan is committed to complete Kartarpur corridor: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan, Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Pakistan is committed to complete the Kartarpur corridor.

In her tweets, she said Kartarpur is a sacred place for Sikh brothers and sisters and we deeply respect the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Awan said Kartarpur Corridor is the perfect example of interfaith harmony in the world.

She added that Firdous Ashiq Awan said we believe that Kartarpur Corridor project will lead to the promotion of harmony among various beliefs and civilizations.

“The white color in the Pakistani flag, that represents minorities, is as dear to us as the green one”, she continued in her another tweet.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to protection of rights of minorities in Pakistan as well as the world.

