Pakistan is committed to complete Kartarpur corridor: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Pakistan is committed to complete the Kartarpur corridor.

In her tweets, she said Kartarpur is a sacred place for Sikh brothers and sisters and we deeply respect the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

کرتارپور سکھ برادری کے لئے مقدس مقام ہے۔ سکھ برادری کے مذہبی جذبات کا ہمیں تہہ دل سے احترام ہے۔ پاکستان دنیا بھر اور بھارت سے آنے والے سکھ یاتریوں کیلئے کرتار پور راہداری منصوبے کی تکمیل کیلئے پرعزم ہے تاکہ وہ اپنی مذہبی رسومات پوری آزادی اور سہولت سے ادا کر سکیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 25, 2019

Awan said Kartarpur Corridor is the perfect example of interfaith harmony in the world.

کرتارپور راہداری بین المذاہب ہم آہنگی کی دنیا میں ایک بہترین مثال ہے۔ انتہا پسندی اور عدم برداشت کے بڑھتے رجحانات اور واقعات میں کرتار پور دنیا کو انسانیت اور اختلاف رائے کے احترام اور برداشت کا پیغام دے رہا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 25, 2019

She added that Firdous Ashiq Awan said we believe that Kartarpur Corridor project will lead to the promotion of harmony among various beliefs and civilizations.

“The white color in the Pakistani flag, that represents minorities, is as dear to us as the green one”, she continued in her another tweet.

ہم یقین رکھتے ہیں کہ کرتارپور راہداری کایہ منصوبہ مختلف عقائد اور تہذیبوں کے مابین ہم آہنگی کے فروغ کا بھی باعث بنے گا۔ہمیں پاکستان کے پرچم میں سفید رنگ اتنا ہی عزیز ہے جتنا سبز رنگ۔ پاکستان اور دنیا بھر میں اقلیتوں کے حقوق کے لیے وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان پر عزم ہیں۔۔۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 25, 2019

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to protection of rights of minorities in Pakistan as well as the world.

Comments

comments