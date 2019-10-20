Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan is all set to open its doors for the Sikh community from across the globe.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he said construction work on the Kartarpur project has entered the final stage and will be open to the public on November 9.

The prime minister said the world’s largest Gurdwara will be visited by Sikhs from across India and other parts of the world.

He said this will become a major religious hub for the Sikh community and will boost the local economy. It will also result in earning foreign exchange for the country besides creating jobs in different sectors, including travel and hospitality, PM Khan added.

On Monday, Pakistan had handed over the final draft agreement for the Kartarpur Corridor to India.

In the final draft agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

India would provide details of the pilgrims 10 days before their planned visit to the Gurdwara built at the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, spent his final days.

The names of the pilgrims would be cleared four days before the date of visit and transport will be provided at the zero point on the border, according to the draft agreement.

