ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe ‘Kashmir Day’ on Friday, September 27, throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the interior ministry, Pakistani flags on the government buildings will fly half-mast on September 27.

Rallies and public meetings will be held across the country to protest against the brutalities and grave human rights abuses in India-held Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nations on Friday and will highlight the plight of Kashmiris.

Read More: Nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Earlier on August 30, the whole nation had observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir Solidarity Hour had been commenced from 12:00, which lasted till 12:30. The hour started with sirens sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan was played followed by the national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

All people and traffic had stood still as the national anthems were played. The prime minister and chief ministers along with all the parliamentarians lead the nation by coming in front of their respective Secretariats and office buildings whereas the masses remained out of their offices, houses, markets and malls, and gather in the nearby streets all over the country.

