Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance bilateral trade volume

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Wednesday agreed to enhance the volume of their bilateral trade to one billion dollars.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Kazakh counterpart Beibut Atamkulov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to further expand their bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance cooperation in various fields

Pakistan and Russia have also agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy and defence sectors.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bishkek on Wednesday.

Read More: Pakistan seeks market access for its commodities to Kazakhstan

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and security situation in the region, particularly the latest developments in peace process in Afghanistan.

Speaking after the meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said different aspects for enhancing volume of bilateral trade were discussed during the meeting.

Comments

comments