ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine PakVac will be launched today (Tuesday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

It has been learnt by ARY News that the launching ceremony will be held at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad at 4:30 pm.

The ceremony will be attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan and other officials of the NIH. After the formal launch, the PakVac will be handed over to the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Pakistan.

The vaccine will be supplied to the federal and provincial governments by the EPI, well-informed sources said.

The single-dose vaccine made with the help of China’s CanSino Biologics at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The concentrate of the vaccine was provided by CanSino Biologics, sources said. The next consignment of the vaccine will be produced by Pakistani experts, according to sources.

In the first phase a total of 124,000 CanSino shots have been developed, the sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

